Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Raises Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Griffon worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Griffon during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Griffon by 64.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Griffon during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 966.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Griffon stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $35.33. 6,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,181. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Griffon Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently -10.50%.

GFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Griffon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Griffon from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

About Griffon

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.