Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Purchases 264 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.7% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.77. 87,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757,698. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Argus cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.56.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.