Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.65. The stock had a trading volume of 104,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,144,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

