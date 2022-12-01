Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Lowers Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. STERIS comprises 1.2% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,598,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,972,000 after buying an additional 235,311 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth about $951,000. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in STERIS by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in STERIS by 16.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,688.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.57. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.01. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently -1,708.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

