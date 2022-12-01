Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in PayPal by 410.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,823 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 72.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,958 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in PayPal by 167.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,934 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

PayPal Trading Down 0.1 %

PayPal stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.35. The company had a trading volume of 427,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,398,990. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $197.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.93. The stock has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

