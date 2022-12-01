Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $53,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,262 shares of company stock worth $8,863,288. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.24. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

