Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Invests $7.32 Million in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 151,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,000. JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

JCPI stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.79. 18,322 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.79.

