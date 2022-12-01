Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $5.57 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,686 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.3% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.69. The stock had a trading volume of 397,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,554,232. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.91. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

