Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. STERIS comprises 1.2% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $108,682,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in STERIS by 5.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,598,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,972,000 after purchasing an additional 235,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in STERIS by 64.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,353,000 after purchasing an additional 225,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 1,710.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,067,000 after purchasing an additional 220,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,688.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. STERIS’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently -1,708.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

