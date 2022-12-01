Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.29.

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $325.45. 65,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.60. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

