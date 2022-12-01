Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,752,852,000 after buying an additional 1,171,242 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,566,000 after buying an additional 398,924 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,012,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,610,000 after buying an additional 124,942 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,577,000 after buying an additional 664,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,262 shares of company stock valued at $8,863,288. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.7 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.87. 15,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

