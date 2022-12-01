Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 710,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 56,462 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.55. 399,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,651,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

