Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,686 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Starbucks by 111.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 161,090 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% during the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.34. 192,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,044,519. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.37. The stock has a market cap of $117.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

