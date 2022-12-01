Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires 17,510 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned 0.38% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 127.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,920. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $50.73. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $65.31.

