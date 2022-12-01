Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires 1,726 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $6.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $857.56. 7,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,739. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $778.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $707.30. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $870.92. The company has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.33.

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,283.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,827 shares of company stock valued at $20,585,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

