Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires 1,171 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,235 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keb Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 60,462 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,351,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 444,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,021,000 after buying an additional 16,995 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 77,877 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,468,000 after buying an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Walmart by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,146,247 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $139,361,000 after buying an additional 309,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 140,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,142,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,737,402 shares of company stock valued at $554,041,914 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.86. The company had a trading volume of 148,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,814,140. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $412.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.23 and its 200 day moving average is $132.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.30.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

