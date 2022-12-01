Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires 11,257 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543,788 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9,332.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,417,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,981 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,945 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,668 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.41. The stock had a trading volume of 20,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,175. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $52.11.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.