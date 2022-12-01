Kathmere Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Acas LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 8.1% during the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at $328,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BJUL traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,361. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85.

