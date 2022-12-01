Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,316 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 18,061.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,145 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 808,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JQUA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.71. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,030. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average of $38.34.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.