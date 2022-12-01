Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $31,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,587,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,167,000. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,583,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,605 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3,688.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 685,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,850,000 after acquiring an additional 667,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3,119.2% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 503,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,755,000 after acquiring an additional 487,812 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VUSB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,548. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.