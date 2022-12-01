Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $6.68 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,423 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMST. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

JMST traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.50. 54,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,539. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $51.10.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.