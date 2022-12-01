Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $11.42 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $11,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 904.1% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 135,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 156,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $570,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.98. 693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,616. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.73. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $95.90.

