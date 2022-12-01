Kathmere Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 27,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $373.79. The company had a trading volume of 121,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,274. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.77.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

