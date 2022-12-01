Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 48,657 shares.The stock last traded at $187.60 and had previously closed at $187.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Kadant Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $224.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.42 million. Kadant had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $42,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,931.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,957 shares of company stock valued at $333,301 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 859,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

