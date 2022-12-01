Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 48,657 shares.The stock last traded at $187.60 and had previously closed at $187.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Kadant Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16.
Kadant Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $42,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $564,931.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,957 shares of company stock valued at $333,301 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 859,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.
Kadant Company Profile
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.
