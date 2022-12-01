JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $204.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $204.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

Five Below Trading Up 2.5 %

FIVE stock opened at $160.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.72. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $214.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Five Below’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Five Below by 1.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 3.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

