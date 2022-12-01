Joshua G. James Sells 43,471 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 43,471 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $577,729.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,672.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Domo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,299. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 713.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Domo by 15.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Domo by 12.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Domo Company Profile

DOMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Domo in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Domo from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also

