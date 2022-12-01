John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) PT Lowered to GBX 165

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.15) to GBX 165 ($1.97) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 262 ($3.13) to GBX 237 ($2.84) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Shares of John Wood Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.61. 13,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,930. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

