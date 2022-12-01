Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $40.29 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $40.29 million and $72,312.66 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,147.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010237 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035879 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00040459 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005761 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021398 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00245582 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02392875 USD and is down -13.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $64,744.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

