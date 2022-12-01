JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Acquires $340,060.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 34,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $340,060.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 8,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $80,640.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 54,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $582,120.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 2,050 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $18,101.50.

On Friday, October 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 31,900 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $273,383.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 61,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $553,880.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 90,050 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $862,679.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 2,250 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $21,352.50.

On Thursday, September 15th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 17,800 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $177,644.00.

NYSE JELD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,659. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $872.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soapstone Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.4% during the first quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 133.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 128,900 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,218,000 after purchasing an additional 503,453 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 163,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 29.2% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.69.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

