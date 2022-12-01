JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Acquires $340,060.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 34,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $340,060.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 8,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $80,640.00.
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 54,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $582,120.00.
- On Thursday, October 20th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 2,050 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $18,101.50.
- On Friday, October 14th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 31,900 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $273,383.00.
- On Friday, October 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 61,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $553,880.00.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 90,050 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $862,679.00.
- On Thursday, September 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 2,250 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $21,352.50.
- On Thursday, September 15th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 17,800 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $177,644.00.
JELD-WEN Stock Up 2.8 %
NYSE JELD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,659. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $872.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89.
Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soapstone Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.4% during the first quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 133.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 128,900 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,218,000 after purchasing an additional 503,453 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 163,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 29.2% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.69.
JELD-WEN Company Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
