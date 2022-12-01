Jefferies Financial Group Comments on South32 Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for South32 in a report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for South32’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for South32’s FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on South32 from GBX 193 ($2.31) to GBX 170 ($2.03) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

South32 Trading Up 2.2 %

South32 Increases Dividend

Shares of SOUHY stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. South32 has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 8.45%.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

