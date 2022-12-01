Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Barrick Gold Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.25.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.7 %

Insider Activity at Barrick Gold

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$21.95 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$33.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.35.

In other news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer bought 10,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$224,269.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,735.33. In other news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 110,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,276,655.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,941,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$122,951,945.76. Also, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer purchased 10,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$224,269.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at C$932,735.33.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.