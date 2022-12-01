JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $117.29

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.29 ($1.40) and traded as high as GBX 126 ($1.51). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.49), with a volume of 3,617,673 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.27) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.39) to GBX 180 ($2.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.21) to GBX 175 ($2.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 735 ($8.79) to GBX 630 ($7.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 262.14 ($3.14).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 117.34. The stock has a market cap of £6.50 billion and a PE ratio of 2,074.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.50.

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at JD Sports Fashion

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a GBX 0.13 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Long bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £24,250 ($29,010.65).

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.