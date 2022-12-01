Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

