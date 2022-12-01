Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,155,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,495 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.15% of Itaú Unibanco worth $64,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 42.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 37.3% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 3.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITUB shares. Barclays raised Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

