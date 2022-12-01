Isomer Partners LP Lowers Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Isomer Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 889,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 10.0% of Isomer Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Isomer Partners LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $18,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $43,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,206. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.71. 339,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,956,220. The company has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

