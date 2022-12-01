iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,736 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $101.84 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.50.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

