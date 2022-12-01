iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Cut by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,660 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.7% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,600,000 after buying an additional 3,551,800 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after buying an additional 2,109,486 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,922,787 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after buying an additional 1,109,278 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.56. 177,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,644,940. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

