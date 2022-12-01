iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 18.6% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lpwm LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $33,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IVE stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.46. 5,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,683. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.