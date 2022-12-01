iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Cut by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of IVW opened at $63.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.87. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.