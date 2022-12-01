iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Cut by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of IVW opened at $63.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.87. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.