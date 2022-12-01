iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,146,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,222,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV stock opened at $235.39 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $280.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

