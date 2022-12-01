iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Boosted by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.1% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $25,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after buying an additional 1,452,417 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after buying an additional 1,444,503 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after buying an additional 1,281,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after buying an additional 883,722 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $186.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,737,620. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $227.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

