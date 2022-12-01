iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Update

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the October 31st total of 5,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,602,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $93.99. 1,132,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,298. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.39. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $107.88.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

About iShares MBS ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.