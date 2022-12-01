iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Update

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the October 31st total of 5,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,602,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:MBB traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $93.99. 1,132,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,298. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.39. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $107.88.
iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF
About iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
