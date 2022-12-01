iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,763 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 3.7% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Gold Trust worth $25,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.16. 134,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,851. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.