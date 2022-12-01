iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Position Reduced by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

BATS EFAV opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.38. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.