iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,340 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,012 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,096,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,966 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.53. 138,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,726,338. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

