iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the October 31st total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,816,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 56,060 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 28,070 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,417,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,602,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,159. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.06. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $85.71.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

