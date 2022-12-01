iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,905,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,891 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.52% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $193,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $8,590,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,186,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,182,000 after acquiring an additional 369,318 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 609,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.83. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $106.78.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.