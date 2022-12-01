IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) is Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up about 1.1% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,908,173,000 after purchasing an additional 257,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,510,000 after buying an additional 362,541 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after buying an additional 4,022,902 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $720,816,000 after buying an additional 186,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $631,530,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Guggenheim raised their price target on IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.57.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $219.69. 5,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,378. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $285.61.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

