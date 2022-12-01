IQE (LON:IQE) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.40

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 54.40 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 53.30 ($0.64), with a volume of 1847460 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.90 ($0.62).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IQE from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 60 ($0.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 42.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £428.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

