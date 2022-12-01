Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives $107.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.22.

IPSEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ipsen from €84.00 ($86.60) to €86.00 ($88.66) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($113.40) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ipsen from €102.00 ($105.15) to €107.00 ($110.31) in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ipsen from C$91.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Ipsen from €139.00 ($143.30) to €142.00 ($146.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Ipsen Stock Performance

Ipsen stock opened at $28.16 on Thursday. Ipsen has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $32.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

